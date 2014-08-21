August 21, Thursday Evening Forecast

Mostly sunnywith a few isolated storms look to be possible this afternoon and evening. Thechance for rain is below 15 percent, so things will be quite isolated. Nosevere weather anticipated, but some heavy rain and frequent lightning mightaccompany a stronger storm.

Friday,there might be just enough ‘umph' to get a few storms going tomorrow in oursouthern counties. For most of us, though, it will just be hot and humid.Afternoon highs will again glide into the upper 90s with heat indices in the105-110 range.