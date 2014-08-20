August 20th, Wednesday evening forecast

A few very isolatedstorms may pulse up across the pine belt this afternoon and evening. No severeweather is anticipated and we, likely won't see storms like the ones that hungaround last night.

Thursday, wewill continue with the warmth. Rain chances will be below 15 percent and - in anut shell - it's going to be hot with plenty of sunshine and plenty ofhumidity. Take plenty of breaks if you have to be outside. Afternoon highs willagain end up in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices will be back around 105.

The heatcontinues into the weekend.