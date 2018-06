We'll see a fewpassing storms this afternoon and evening. Some storms could pack some heavyrain and gusty wind. No organized severe weather is anticipated, though.

Wednesday,the chance for rain to continue to diminish, but the heat will be on the rise.Afternoon highs will be back in the mid 90s in most places with a few spotstopping out around the century mark. Heat indices will be between 100 and 110.

The heatcontinues into and through the weekend with most places flirting with 100.