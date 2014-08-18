8/18/14 Monday Evening Forecast

Isolatedstorms continue to rumble across the pine belt. While no severe weather isanticipated this afternoon the strongest storms may have heavy rain, frequentlightning, gusty wind and some small hail.

Tuesday wewill be a touch warmer and a touch drier. With a 20 to 30 percent chance forshowers and storms – most of which will be below severe criteria - afternoonhighs will glide right past 90 degrees and settle in the mid 90s in theafternoon.

Then thereal heat starts to show up by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday…