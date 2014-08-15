8/15/14 Friday Evening Forecast

This weekendis a looking pretty good. A lot of sun with a few chances for rain.

Saturday,mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the 90s. passing clouds with a few isolatedstorms possible. No severe weather is anticipated right now, but a few stormscould have some heavy rain.

Sunday, aslow-level available moisture (aka: humidity) increases, the coverage area forafternoon storms will increase but it won't be a washout. It is still looking likehit and miss storms with plenty of sunshine. Highs again in the 90s.