8/14/14 Thursday Evening Forecast

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and evening - outside of some passing clouds tonight looks pretty good.

Friday, we will see a few more clouds, but still no real chance for rain. Afternoon highs will glide back into the low 90s.

This weekend we will increase the chances for rain, though it isn't looking like a washout at all. A few isolated showers and storms Saturday with better chances for rain on Sunday with no severe weather anticipated at this time.