8/14/14 Thursday Evening Forecast

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and evening - outside of some passing clouds tonight looks pretty good.
Friday, we will see a few more clouds, but still no real chance for rain. Afternoon highs will glide back into the low 90s.
This weekend we will increase the chances for rain, though it isn't looking like a washout at all. A few isolated showers and storms Saturday with better chances for rain on Sunday with no severe weather anticipated at this time.
2362 U.S. Hwy 11 Moselle
Moselle, MS 39459
(800) 844-9326
publicfile@wdam.com
(601) 544-4730EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.