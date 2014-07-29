On this day in history - July 29th, 1981 - Charles, Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer get married.

Their romance blossomed in the summer of 1980 when they met at a country club and played polo. The royal couple engaged in February 1981, making the announcement with a massive ring set with many small diamonds surrounding a 12 karat sapphire.

Most all the heads of state of Europe attended the wedding, and even millions watched it on television. Some touted the marriage as "the Wedding of the Century."

The attached photograph shows Diana's wedding gown that included a 25 foot train.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorced in 1996.

