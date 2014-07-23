William Carey to host early registration day

This is a news release from William Carey University

William Carey University's Tradition campus, located on Highway 67 in Biloxi, will host Early Registration Day for fall classes from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 12.

Prospective students will have the opportunity to meet with campus personnel, register for their classes and visit administrative offices. Students are encouraged to apply online prior to attending Early Registration Day.

To view course schedules and to apply online, visit www.wmcarey.edu. Contact the Tradition campus for more information at (228) 702-1815.