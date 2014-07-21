WalletHub Report: 2014's cities with the best and worst weather

This is a news release from WalletHub.com

Routine weather conditions cost the economy as much as $485 billion annually.

With that in mind as well as the impact weather has on our moods, productivity and earning potential, the leading personal finance social media network WalletHub followed up on its analysis of the Most & Least Energy Expensive States with an in-depth look at 2014's Cities with the Best & Worst Weather.

To help consumers weatherproof their finances against the elements, WalletHub compared 600 of the largest U.S. cities based on the year-round weather conditions in each.

We used nine key metrics to explore such factors as humidity, precipitation and snowfall as well as odds of poor and extreme weather.

In doing so, consumers can assess how the weather fluctuations in their city might affect their lives and wallets in various ways.

After all, hurricane season is upon us, and many Americans will be relocating in search of new opportunities.

Below you can find a representative city from the top and bottom 10 percentiles.

Best Cities for Mild Weather Lovers Worst Cities for Mild Weather Lovers 1. Glendale, CA 91. Baltimore, MD 2. Bakersfield, CA 92. Chicago, IL 3. Henderson, NV 93. Washington, DC 4. Las Cruces, NM 94. Des Moines, IA 5. Saint George, UT 95. Milwaukee, WI 6. Rio Rancho, NM 96. Yonkers, NY 7. Pomona, CA 97. Newark, NJ 8. San Bernardino, CA 98. Indianapolis, IN 9. Livermore, CA 99. Buffalo, NY 10. Elk Grove, CA 100. Youngstown, OH

Best Cities for Lovers of Individual Seasons Worst Cities for Lovers of Individual Seasons 1. Modesto, CA 91. Lousiville, KY 2. Riverside, CA 92. Houston, TX 3. Roseville, CA 93. Yonkers, NY 4. Scottsdale, AZ 94. Erie, PA 5. Lancaster, CA 95. Elizabeth, NJ 6. Sacramento, CA 96. Fort Wayne, IN 7. North Las Vegas, NV 97. Boston, MA 8. Los Angeles, CA 98. Grand Rapids, MI 9. Concord, CA 99. Rochester, NY 10. Midland, TX 100. Juneau, AK

Ketchikan, Alaska, registers some of the highest precipitations in the country, with a daily average of 0.35 inch. Mesa, Ariz., Glendale, Ariz., Fremont, Calif., and Pasadena, Texas, all register some of the lowest, with a daily average of zero inches.

One of the cloudiest cities in the country is Juneau, Alaska, with a 10.6 percent chance of having a day with good sky conditions. One of the sunniest is Henderson, Nev., with a 67.28 percent chance of having a day with good sky conditions.

Amarillo, Texas, is one of the windiest cities in the country, with a 68.25 percent chance of having a day with an average wind of more than 10 mph. Los Angeles and New Orleans are some of the least windy, each with a zero percent chance of having a day with an average wind of more than 10 mph.

One of the foggiest cities in the country is Santa Rosa, Calif., with a 35.17 percent chance of having a foggy day.

For the full report and to see where your city ranks, please visit: http://wallethub.com/edu/cities-with-the-best-worst-weather/5043/