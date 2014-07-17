JCJC is offering welding classes in Covington County

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College





Jones County Junior College's Workforce Development is offering a Welding class at the Covington County Vo-Tech Center in Collins. This course will meet Tuesday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., beginning Tuesday, July 22, 2014 through December 18, 2014.

The welding class will cover welding safety, Oxyfuel cutting, base metal preparation, weld quality, equipment and setup, electrodes and selection, and beads and fillet welds. The welding class costs $350.