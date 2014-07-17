JCJC is offering welding classes in Covington County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

JCJC is offering welding classes in Covington County

Jones County Junior College Jones County Junior College
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

 

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College 

Jones County Junior College's Workforce Development is offering a Welding class at the Covington County Vo-Tech Center in Collins. This course will meet Tuesday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., beginning Tuesday, July 22, 2014 through December 18, 2014. 
 
The welding class will cover welding safety, Oxyfuel cutting, base metal preparation, weld quality, equipment and setup, electrodes and selection, and beads and fillet welds. The welding class costs $350. 
 
For more information and to register for the class, prospective students should contact Shannon Wilks at 601-477-4114 or email at Shannon.wilks@jcjc.edu or Paul Johnson at 601-477-4244.

 

 

Powered by Frankly