JCJC is offering ICD Coding night class Fall 2014

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

The Jones County Junior College Business and Office Technology program will be offering ICD Coding at night during the fall semester of 2014. This is a class designed for non-degree seeking students. The ICD Coding class will be offered on Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The first class meeting will be Tuesday, August 19.

ICD Coding, (BOT 2653), a three semester credit hour course, is an introduction to the field of diagnostic and inpatient procedural coding using ICD coding resources.





Enrollment in this class is recommended for persons who currently work in a medical setting or persons with past anatomy and physiology or medical terminology coursework who desire to learn the fundamentals of diagnostic coding as it relates to medical insurance reimbursement. Individuals interested in enrolling in this class, but who are unsure of pre-requisite requirements, should contact the instructor for advice.





For medical industry non-degree seeking students, this class and forthcoming classes could aid in studying for national certification exams offered through various health-care related professional organizations such as AHIMA, AAPC, AAMA, and AAMT in the areas of coding, medical assisting, and transcription.





Students must apply for admission and meet admission requirements prior to registration. To apply for admission, prospective students must complete an application either on-line, or submit an application by fax to the admissions office at 601-477-4258, or fill out an application in person. Prospective students must also request that a final high school transcript, GED score, and/or college transcripts be sent to JCJC. An ACT score is required for enrollment into certain classes.





Students can register for ICD Coding by contacting the Student Success Center (601-477-4257) for an appointment for advisement and registration, or register on Friday, August 15, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Academic Support Building. Early registration is encouraged.

The ICD Coding class will be offered based on demand.