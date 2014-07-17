Library exhibiting works by Hancock County resident, photographer Ramsey

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

A unique exhibit, titled "Coastal Fascination," by photographer Mike Ramsey is currently on display at The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus library in Long Beach. The exhibit, which features photographs taken throughout Mississippi and Louisiana, will be displayed on all three floors of the library through Sept. 15.

Ramsey, whose career spanned 37 years in the newspaper industry, is a resident of Bay St. Louis. In describing his work, Ramsey says he is inspired by the "exquisite, often haunting beauty just off the beaten path, and how the presence of man, sometimes central, sometimes nearly hidden, either blends in or intrudes."

For more information, contact Betty Shaw at 228.214.3450 or betty.shaw@usm.edu.