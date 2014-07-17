Faculty member named Medical Fitness Association Fellow

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

Melissa Ziegler, instructor in the School of Human Performance and Recreation at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been named a Fellow by the Medical Fitness Association (MFA). A kinesiotherapy instructor, Ziegler also serves as executive director of the American Kinesiotherapy Association (AKTA), a national non-profit organization based in Hattiesburg.

"This distinction means a great deal to me, as it directly reflects my ongoing commitment to the Medical Fitness Association," said Ziegler. "Continued development of the MFA and the AKTA are directly related to my passion for promoting medically-based fitness. It is imperative and rewarding that we provide the tools to support a lifestyle that can help reduce preventable illness and disease."

Fellowship status is reserved for MFA members who are physicians, scientists and wellness professionals. Selection is based on contributions to the medical fitness industry and demonstrated leadership in the MFA. Ziegler has been an MFA member for seven years and helped establish a conference relationship with the ATKA in 2008.

"I hope that one day very soon kinesiotherapists will be employed in all MFA and wellness facilities across the country, as kinesiotherapists provide programing for patients that need a higher level of care," said Zielger. "This increased demand will be fueled in part by individuals who need a longer term rehab solution that focuses not only on the physical parts of rehabilitation but also the emotional, social and psychological aspects typically present when a patient is recovering from a serious illness or injury."