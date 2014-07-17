Staff member nominated for MORA Donation Advocate Award

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

Dianne Coleman, assistant to College of Health Dean Dr. Michael Forster for recruitment and special projects, was nominated for the Mississippi Organ Donor Recovery Agency's (MORA) Donation Advocate Spero Award. The inaugural Spero Award Ceremony was held July 10 in Jackson, Miss.

The Spero Awards recognize hospital partners, medical professionals, corporate partners, funeral home directors, coroners, volunteers and donor advocates. According to MORA, honorees are selected because of their tireless work to "promote organ, eye and tissue donation to ultimately save and enhance lives."

"I am so honored to be nominated for the Donor Advocate Spero Award," said Coleman. "I am thankful for the opportunity to engage the College of Health in bringing the registration drive to the Southern Miss community."

Coleman serves as adviser and mentor for the College of Health Ambassadors. The Ambassadors are student leaders who volunteer to represent and promote the college. Led by Coleman, the Ambassadors participate in MORA's annual Organ Donor Challenge, a program aimed at raising awareness for the need of organ and tissue donation. During the challenge students from Southern Miss, the University of Mississippi, Alcorn State University and Jackson State University compete to register the most organ and tissue donors during a three-month period.

Coleman says the donor challenge enhances student's personal lives and preparation for professional careers in health related fields. "Working with MORA these past two years has provided a new challenge for the College of Health Ambassadors, and I believe they have enthusiastically embraced the donor registration drive as an opportunity to work toward the college's goal of advancing health and well-being through excellence, innovation and service."