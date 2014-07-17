On this day in history - July 17th, 1955 - Disneyland opens.

Walt Disney got the idea to build a Disney-based theme park after watching his children on rides at various theme parks across the country. He then traveled internationally, taking notes and observing. His first idea for Disneyland was called "Mickey Mouse Park."

Disney made a deal with ABC to help fund the park. In exchange for fiances, the opening ceremony of Disneyland aired on ABC; one of the anchors for the show was Disney's friend Ronald Regan. Live, remote television was in its infancy then, and the broadcast was full of mishaps and hijinks.

Disneyland is now one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world with an average visit count of 650 million people a year. The park employs nearly 90 thousand people.

