Miss Hospitality pageant in nine days

The 65 Annual Miss Hospitality pageant will be held at the Saenger Theatre in Hattiesburg, Miss. July 25-26 at 8 p.m.

A press conference will be held for contestants on July 20 and various events are scheduled throughout the week prior to pageant night.

"We always encourage young ladies in their hometown to seek out an opportunity for their Miss Hospitality title because it's an opportunity for them to represent their hometown and then come to Hattiesburg and just have a fantastic week of competition and also compete for scholarships and pageants," Board President of Miss Hospitality Susan Slaughter said.

This year 35 contestants are competing for a chance to represent the state as a goodwill ambassador by traveling across the country and promote Mississippi's tourism and economic development.

Tickets for the pageant are $17.50- $22.50 and may be purchased at HattiesburgSaenger.com. Two night packages may be purchased by called the Saenger Box Office at 601.584.4888.

For more information on Miss Hospitality events please visit Hattiesburg Tourism/ Convention Commissions or call 601.268.3220.