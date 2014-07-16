Helanbak, LLC will occupy former Orleans furniture facility

This is a news release from the Marion County Develpment Partnership

The city of Columbia is pleased to announce an agreement with Helanbak, LLC to

occupy a portion of the former Orleans Furniture facility. Helanbak will lease approximately 15 acres and the remaining buildings on the property where antiquated buildings were recently demolished, joining Looks Great Services, Inc. and St. James Lighting as occupants of the property. Helanbak anticipates adding 30 new jobs to the 20 existing jobs they already provide in the Columbia/Marion County area. In addition, Helanbak will invest $200,000 in improvements to the city property and will bring an economic impact of more than $4.95 million into the local economy per year.

Helanbak owners, Kristian and Yolanda Agoglia say that they are pleased with the business atmosphere they've

found in Columbia.

"Yolanda and I have found Columbia to be a remarkable place to develop and grow our business," Kristian Agoglia said. "The leadership of Mayor Bourne, Board of Aldermen, Dungan Engineering, along with Jerry Frazier and Lori Watts of the Marion County Development Partnership, was the deciding factor when we chose Columbia for this endeavor. It is encouraging to find a remarkable group of individuals that are determined to make a positive

difference in the growth and prosperity of this community. At the end of the day, the leadership of Columbia along with the support of the community will grow jobs and industry. We all should be proud of the state of Mississippi and its local communities who have the best interest of our people in mind. With this type of support and our faith in God, Mississippians can set an example to our nation. We would like to express our sincere thanks for the many hours and meetings that took place to help this project move forward and become a reality."

"We thank our team of partners, which includes the Mississippi Development Authority, Mississippi Power Company, the WIN Job Center, Pearl River Community College Workforce Training, Mayor Robert Bourne, the City of Columbia Board of Aldermen and City Attorney Lawrence Hahn of McNeese and Hahn, PLLC and Jeff Dungan of Dungan Engineering for working hard to make this project a reality," said Marion County Development Partnership President Jerry Frazier. "It's been a pleasure to work with this team and especially with Helanbak and its management to locate into the city of Columbia. They are a perfect fit for our existing presence in the oil and gas industry."

Columbia Mayor Robert Bourne said that he is thoroughly delighted with Helanbak's decision to make Columbia their home.

"We are excited to have Helanbak locating on this property, and it means more jobs, jobs, jobs, which is continually my focus. I appreciate MCDP and their work on this project. It shows what we can do when we all work together," said Bourne.