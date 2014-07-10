July 10, Thursday Evening Forecast

A fewscattered afternoon showers and storms will move across the Pine Belt. No organizedsevere weather anticipated, but a few storms may pulse to severe levels. Themain threats are heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail.

Friday willbe mostly sunny into the afternoon with highs in the 90s. But the afternoon heatwill spark up a few showers and storms. Some could pulse severe with small hailand gusty winds. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are also possible.

The weekendis now looking mainly dry, but hot, highs in the 90s.