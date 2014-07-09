PRCC promotes Seal and Moody

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College

Two women have been named to upper-level administrative positions at Pearl River Community College.

Dr. Jennifer Seal became vice president for planning and institutional research and Tonia Moody is director of admissions and records, effective July 1.

" Our institution is fortunate to have two extremely skilled professionals who are assuming important positions in our college organizational scheme," said Dr. William Lewis, PRCC president. "Dr. Jennifer Seal and Tonia Moody bring important skills, strong work ethics and a commitment to excellence to their new positions. I am extremely confident that these two individuals will make significant contributions to the future growth and well_being of our college."

Seal most recently served as PRCC's director of institutional effectiveness.

"Pearl River Community College provides excellent educational opportunities to students and surrounding community members," she said. "I look forward to assisting the college expand its culture of continuing improvement."

Moody has been with PRCC since 2006, working with disability services, admissions and recruitment.

"My goal as director of admissions and records is to continue the student-first approach to the college admission process," she said. "It is our office's ambition to make the admission process highly personalized, as we seek to assist each student reach their goals and maximize their potential for success, and to help students complete the process with ease."

As director of institutional effectiveness, Seal served as a reaffirmation review committee member for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), the college's accrediting body. She is chair of several college committees, including the Women's Health Symposium Steering Committee, and is on the Honors Institute Advisory Board.

Seal was director of the quality enhancement plan (QEP) from 2006 to 2012 and successfully led the college in the completion of its first QEP, a requirement of SACSCOC.

She began her work at PRCC as an adjunct mathematics instructor in 1995 and became a full-time instructor in 2002. Prior to coming to PRCC, she was mathematics department chair at Hancock High School in Kiln and received National Board for Professional Teaching Standards certification. She holds a doctorate degree in community college leadership from Mississippi State University and the master's degree and bachelor's degree in mathematics education from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Seal has served on the Hanock County School Board since 2006 and is secretary of the Gulf Coast School Board Association. She is a member of Phi Delta Kappa, the Rotary Club of Poplarville, Hancock County and Poplarville Chambers of Commerce.

Seal and her husband, Michael, live in north Hancock County with their 6_year_old daughter, Raleigh, and are the owners of Seal's Market Place near Picayune. She is a Sunday school teacher at Crane Creek Baptist Church.

A lifelong resident of south Mississippi, Moody holds the bachelor of science degree from USM and the master of science degree from MSU.

Moody is an active member of several professional organizations, including the Rehabilitation Association of Mississippi (RAM), a division of the National Rehabilitation Association; the Mississippi Association on Higher Education and Disability, National Association on Higher Education and Disability, National Association of ADA Coordinators, Women In Higher Education Mississippi Network and Southern Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.

She is a member of Fellowship Chapel, where she teaches the adult ladies Sunday school class and serves as music director.