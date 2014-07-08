July 8, Tuesday Evening Forecast

The humidityreturns – and so does the chance for rain! Hot with a few hit and miss storms cruisingthrough the Pine Belt this afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severewith hail and high winds as the main concerns. Watch out for heavy rains andfrequent lightning, too.

Wednesdayand Thursday we will see scattered storms through the area. Some storms couldbe severe with very heavy rains, winds gusting to 60mph and small hail. Highs willbe in the 80s and 90s. rainfall totals could exceed an inch in spots.