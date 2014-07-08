July 8, Tuesday Evening Forecast - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

July 8, Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

The humidityreturns – and so does the chance for rain! Hot with a few hit and miss storms cruisingthrough the Pine Belt this afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severewith hail and high winds as the main concerns. Watch out for heavy rains andfrequent lightning, too.

Wednesdayand Thursday we will see scattered storms through the area. Some storms couldbe severe with very heavy rains, winds gusting to 60mph and small hail. Highs willbe in the 80s and 90s. rainfall totals could exceed an inch in spots.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • breaking

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:29:44 GMT
    Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:52:14 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

  • Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:48:43 GMT
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly