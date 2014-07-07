Lt. Gov. Reeves names small business owner to Jackson Sales Tax Commission

This is a news release from the State of Mississippi Office of the Lieutenant Governor

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves today named small business owner and local architect Michael Boerner to the 1-percent sales tax commission charged with overseeing expenditures from a recent sales tax increase in the city of Jackson.



The 10-member commission will develop a plan for infrastructure repairs and address how tax revenues will support the plan.

In January, voters in Jackson approved raising the city's sales tax by 1 percent to fund infrastructure repairs.



"Michael has a passion for the city of Jackson and wants our capital city to be successful," Lt. Gov. Reeves said. "His experience managing a business and expertise as an architect will be useful as the commission prepares a plan to address Jackson's infrastructure challenges."



Boerner, AIA, LEED AP, is the principal of Wier+Boerner Architecture in Jackson.

He has a bachelor of architecture degree from Mississippi State University and a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Millsaps College.

Boerner has architectural experience working for firms in Dallas, Birmingham, New Orleans and Jackson.



"Jackson needs a strong, reliable infrastructure to thrive," Boerner said. "I look forward to serving on the commission and helping to shape the city's future."



The Jackson resident has worked on numerous projects around Mississippi, including Babalu restaurant in the Fondren neighborhood of Jackson, renovations to the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and Coliseum and the Iron Horse Grill restaurant in downtown Jackson. He also serves on the State Board of Architecture.



Boerner and his wife, Katherine, have one daughter and attend Galloway United Methodist Church in Jackson.