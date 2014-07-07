Hattiesburg Clinic sports medicine receives awards

This is a news release from Hattiesburg Clinic

Hattiesburg Clinic Sports Medicinerecently received two awards at the 2014 Mississippi Athletic Trainers'Association (MATA) Conference in Biloxi, Miss.

Theentire staff of the department of Sports Medicine was awarded the 2014 MATASports Medicine Person of the Year for their contribution to the field ofathletic training and community support. Specifically mentioned were theirfundraising efforts for an employee, Chad Davis, whose spouse was diagnosed withstage three-breast cancer.

Shortlyafter being diagnosed, Davis' spouse, Emily, was unable to work full-time andthe family was in need of financial support. The department planned multiplefundraisers that involved their coworkers, families, community members and theMATA members. Chad states, "My wife and I are very thankfulfor those who went above and beyond to help us in a time of need. I don't knowof a group more deserving of this award." The money from these fundraisers helpedthe family with medical expenses and provided financial support.

Additionally,Gary Stroud, Athletic Trainer with Hattiesburg Clinic Sports Medicine, wasawarded the 2014 MATA Athletic Trainer of the year. "Gary exemplifies the roleof an athletic trainer," says Mike Williamson, director of Sports Medicine. "Agreat example of this took place last year when Gary performed life savingmeasures for an official at one of his games." To receive this award, anindividual must show outstanding contributions to the profession of athletictraining. Stroud was nominated by his peers for his dedication andprofessionalism as an athletic trainer.

"It'san honor to receive both of these awards," says Williamson. "As a group, westrive to make a difference in the lives of the athletes we work with and thecommunities we serve, and I believe these awards are a direct reflection ofthat."