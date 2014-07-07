Hattiesburg Zoo introduces Discovery Day and Tigger's Cub Club annual pass

This is a news release from the Hattiesburg Zoo

The Hattiesburg Zoo continues to offer opportunities for family-friendly fun this summer with its very first Discovery Day and the introduction of Tigger's Cub Club activities.

On July 12, the public is invited to the Zoo after-hours, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., for Discovery Day, an event offering adults and children the chance to discover the Zoo in a whole new way!

Admission to Discovery Day is $3 per person and includes Bingo, Animals Encounters and SplashPad play time.

The first Bingo card is provided with admission and additional Bingo cards will be available for $1. Attendees of Discovery Day are invited to bring their own "picnic."

Beverages will be available for purchase, and for those preferring convenience, the concession stand featuring a hotdog building station will also be open.

Also new to the Zoo this month is Tigger's Cub Club. Created in memory of the Zoo's beloved tiger, Tigger, Tigger's Cub Club is a new annual pass available for children ages 2 to 12.

The Zoo will hold a membership drive July 8 through 12. During this time, those who sign up at the Zoo will receive a stuffed tiger and special tiger-striped cookie, compliments of Sweet Tweets Cookies, while supplies last.

Tigger's Cub Club Annual Passes are $35 and give one named child free admission to the Zoo for one year.Guests are encouraged to bring their Tigger's Cub Club pass to Discovery Day on July 12 to receive free admission and an ice cream treat!

Tigger's Cub Club members who have signed up during the membership drive from July 8 through 12 will also be entered to win a gift basket full of Zoo goodies. The winner will be announced during Discovery Day.

Tigger's Cub Club, along with other levels of annual passes, including Individual Plus and Family passes, may be purchased throughout the year online or at the Zoo office, Monday through Friday.

To learn more about Annual Pass options, visit HattiesburgZoo.com or call 601.296.7447.