USM group visits information technology firm in Panama

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi Panama Study Abroad Group – which included students focused on business, logistics and human capital development -- visited the offices of InfosGroup in the City of Knowledge in Panama recently.

Infosgroup is an Information Technology business offering the full value chain to integrate people, processes and technology in public and private organizations. Infosgroup is focused on making their customers more competitive.

The company works with the client to define the right technology strategy and develop an executable plan through the analysis of the Enterprise Architecture software, from design and through implementation of technological solutions and software testing. Infosgroup also features specialized personnel to ensure knowledge transfer and best practices.

Jonathan Moreira and Iriana Fraconi led the tour for Infosgroup and were supported by Mayra Bultron and Sergio Orrego. The Infosgroup team answered the questions submitted by students and professors from Southern Miss.

The tour started with an overview of the operation of the company, focusing on the aspects of logistical issues, key elements of the business and issues related to the development of our human capital. A question-and-answer period was opened to the guests, in order to facilitate an open dialogue and provide the students with as much information as possible.

The visit was spearheaded by Dr. Tulio Sulbaran, director of the University of Southern Mississippi's Center for Logistics, Trade and Transportation (CLTT). Dr. Marco Wolf from the College of Business and Dr. Dale Lunsford from the Department of Human Capital Development worked with Sulbaran and the students to prepare for this extraordinary experience.

CLTT provides multidisciplinary expertise to industry and government agencies to increase their preparedness and competitiveness. The creation of the center is the result of an integrated effort of industry, government and The University of Southern Mississippi.

The CLTT is governed by an Industry Advisory Council comprised of key private and public sector officials who are community leaders in the Gulf Coast region and actively engaged in the activities of the CLTT. The work of the CLTT is funded primarily through grants and other funding sources external to the University. The CLTT benefits the region by offering educational programs, applied research expertise, and networking events.

For more information or media inquiries contact the following representatives: On behalf of InfosGroup– Panama - Irina Fracioni - Gerente de Mercadeo y Capacitacion, - 507-317-3650 and via e-mail ifrancioni@infosgroup.com. On behalf of The University of Southern Mississippi, Dr. Tulio Sulbaran, 601-266-6419 and via e-mail tulio.sulbaran@usm.edu.