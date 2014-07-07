Jones county church being sued after floor collapse

Freedom Baptist Church in Jones County, Pastor Tommy Davis, and 10 unnamed defendants are facing two lawsuits from individuals injured in a floor collapse on February 19, 2014.

The families of five juveniles are suing for compensation.

The plaintiffs said they were at the church during the collapse and suffered extensive injuries.

The lawsuits stated that the plaintiffs have "suffered and will continue to suffer great physical pain, severe emotional distress, psychological distress, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and other damages."

Davis and the unnamed defendants are included in the lawsuit for neglecting to make the premises safe or inspecting for dangerous conditions.

According to the lawsuit, "plaintiffs seek an award in this action commensurate with the full extent of their injuries and damages."

The second floor of the church collapsed during a student worship service, causing teens to fall 12 feet to the first floor. About 70 students fell, but only 35 people were injured. Everyone was released from the hospital by midnight.

Davis refused to comment.

The lawsuit was filed February 26 by the plaintiffs' attorney, Deshun T. Martin.