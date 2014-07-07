Myrick Pee Wee Cheerleaders Participate in JCJC Camp - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Myrick Pee Wee Cheerleaders Participate in JCJC Camp

Bralynn Bolan, Lexi Breland, Alexus Brown, Allysa Davis, Danyelle Hinton, Brinly Mozingo, Elise Smith, Jadin Thrash, Cheyanne Vaughn, Kaylee Waltman and Erica Cooley. Sponsors are Missy Bufkin and Jessica Smith.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

The Myrick Pee Wee cheerleaders participated in the Jones County Junior College Cheer Camp in June. The JCJC cheerleaders taught cheers, chants, dances and other routines during the camp.

