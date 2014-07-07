SOSO Pee Wee Cheerleaders Participate in JCJC Camp - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SOSO Pee Wee Cheerleaders Participate in JCJC Camp

Tei'ara Patterson, Sa'Mariyah Hilton, Ja'Mariyah Hilton, Destiney Keys, River Spurlin, Torrie Vermilyea, Sha'ziayah Keys, Tristan Touchstone and Lily Jones
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College 

The Soso Pee Wee cheerleaders participated inthe Jones County Junior College Cheer Camp in June. The JCJC cheerleaderstaught cheers, chants, dances and other routines during the camp.

