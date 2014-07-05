Victims injured in Jeff Davis plane crash identified - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Victims injured in Jeff Davis plane crash identified

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Three people were injured when this single-engine plane crashed in Jefferson Davis County Saturday. Three people were injured when this single-engine plane crashed in Jefferson Davis County Saturday.
PRENTISS, MS (WDAM) -

Three people were injured in Jefferson Davis County around noon when their single-engine plane crashed in a field near the Covington County line. The pilot, Sammy Glen Hooks of Collins, Kristie Wade, 37, of Collins and her son, Connor Wade, 5, were injured in the crash.

All three were taken by private vehicle to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the pilot and Connor Wade have been released from the hospital.

Authorities said the plane took off from an airstrip in Prentiss.

A witness said it came in low over a tree line and bounced once, losing a wheel before coming to a stop.

"As he looked up, he noticed the plane going overhead and that's when it made an initial impact, losing one of the wheels and landing into the field," said Denise Jackson, a deputy with the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Dept.

Jackson said federal authorities will be investigating the scene and said the pilot may have been having engine problems before the crash.

Kristie Wade is the only victim in the crash admitted into Forrest General Hospital and family members say she will require some surgery, but will be alright.

