On this day in history - July 3rd, 1775 - George Washington takes command of the Continental Army.

Washington appeared at the Second Continental Congress in April 1775 wearing a uniform, showing that he was prepared to fight. He did not explicitly ask to become General and Commander-in-Chief, but there was no serious competition against him, as his past military history and experience spoke for itself. He spent a good deal of the Revolutionary War planning it on a strategic level with Congress and training troops.

George Washington also represented the epitome of the "American Revolutionary." He believed that as long as the Colonies kept an army in the field at all times, a sure resistance to the British monarchy would be ensured.



Washington's charisma and leadership would see him through the Revolutionary War and land him the nation's first Presidential office.

