On this day in history - July 3rd, 1886 - the Benz Patent-Motorwagen is shown to the public.

The Motorwagen is considered to be the world's first automobile, as it was the first vehicle designed to run on an internal combustion engine. Karl Benz designed the Motorwagen in 1886.

The original model had about 2/3 horsepower and had a top speed of about ten miles an hour.



Benz's wife Bertha drove it on the world's first long distance trip with her husband and children. The route she followed in Germany is today called the Bertha Benz Memorial Route in Germany.

