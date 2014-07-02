July 2, Wednesday Evening Forecast

Isolatedshowers and storms this afternoon and evening across the Pine Belt. Some stormscould be strong to severe though a widespread severe weather event is notanticipated. The main threats will be high wind and hail. The tornado threat ispretty low on the scale.

Tomorrow, afew isolated storms may fire along remaining outflow boundaries, but for mostof us it will be dry. Highs in the 90s.

The Fourthlooks dry and mostly sunny. And hot highs in the 90s.