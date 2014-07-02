Missoula Children's Theatre comes to Hattiesburg

This is a news release from Hattiesburg Tourism and Convention Commissions

Pull up a seat at the round table, as Missoula Children's Theatre brings King Arthur's Quest to Hattiesburg! Back by popular demand, Missoula Children's Theatre will offer students from the Pine Belt the opportunity to experience the wonder and excitement of on-stage performance through a "dramatically" fun, week-long program. Auditions will be held on Monday, July 7 at 10am. The week concludes with two public performances of King Arthur'sQuest on Saturday, July 12.

Missoula Children's Theatre is an international touring project that comes complete with costumes, scenery, props and everything needed to put on a play - except the cast!

Approximately 50 roles are available for local students entering grades first through twelfth. Among the roles to be cast are Arthur, Guinevere, Lancelot, Raven, Merlin, Taleisin, Uther Pendragon and more.

No advance preparation is necessary for auditions. Following the auditions on July 7, rehearsals will be held daily through July 11 from 10am until 2:30pm at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater. No prior experience is required and all you need for rehearsals is a smile.

Registration is $120 to participate in the week-long Missoula Children's Theater experience, which includes, workshops, rehearsals, costumes, props and lunch during rehearsal days. For more information on auditions and registration, call the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater at 601.584.4888.

The final production of King Arthur's Quest will be presented to the public during two performances on Saturday, July 12 at 11am and 3pm at the Historic Saenger Theater in Downtown Hattiesburg.

Tickets for the production are $5 plus applicable fees.

Missoula Children's Theatre is the nation's largest touring children's theatre. Touring for over 40 years, from Montana to Japan, Missoula Children's Theatre will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year. Missoula Children's Theatre is brought to Hattiesburg by the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater.

The Saenger Theater is a Hattiesburg Convention Commission Facility. Since 1991, the Hattiesburg Convention Commission has been developing and operating tourism-related facilities for the Hattiesburg area.