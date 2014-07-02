Disaster assistance helpline available after close of registration

This is a news release from FEMA and MEMA

The deadline to register for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance in Mississippi has closed; however, applicants who have registered may still call the FEMA helpline to check on the status of their application, appeal a decision, update contact information, or ask questions about the process.

Call 800-621-3362. Disaster survivors who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability can call TTY 800-462-7585. Helpline hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Applicants who registered but who discover that their insurance has not covered all losses have up to a year to submit additional documentation to FEMA.

FEMA help may be available for essential items such as septic tanks, which many homeowner insurance policies don't cover.

Applicants receiving temporary rental assistance will need to update their permanent housing plan and may need to document the need for continuing rental assistance.

FEMA expects all families who receive temporary rental assistance to return to their damaged home when it is repaired or to locate and occupy affordable housing without FEMA rental assistance when possible to do so.

Survivors should not hesitate to contact the FEMA Help Line 800-621-3362 (TTY 462-7585) with any questions or concerns regarding disaster assistance from FEMA.

Questions about the U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans should be directed to SBA at 800-659-2955 or TTY 800-877-8339, or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov

For more information on Mississippi disaster recovery, go to fema.gov/disaster/4175. Visit the MEMA site at msema.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/msemaorg.