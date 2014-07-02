Press release: 4th of July fire safety

The following is a press release from the Mississippi Fire Marshal.
JACKSON- More grilling fires occur during the month of July than any other month, and Mississippi Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney urges all Mississippians to use grilling safety when celebrating the Fourth of July with friends and family this weekend.
"Take extra care with your grill this year; you want to celebrate the Fourth with your family, not in the emergency room," Chaney said.
The National Fire Protection Association reports that gas grills pose a greater risk of fire, having been involved in an annual average of 7,200 home fires in 2007-2011, while charcoal or other solid-fueled grills were involved in an annual average of 1,400 home fires.
Between 2007 and 2011, more than one-quarter (27%) of home structure fires involving grills started on a courtyard, terrace or patio, 29% started on an exterior balcony or open porch, and 6% started in the kitchen. In almost half (43%) of the home outdoor fires in which grills were involved, half (51%) of the outside gas grills, and 29% of gas grill structure fires, the fire started when a flammable or combustible gas or liquid caught fire.
"The most dangerous time around a grill is when you light it," Chaney said.
To help keep your family safe during this Fourth of July Holiday period, the Mississippi State Fire Marshal's Office, recommends these grilling safety tips:
Charcoal grills
Propane grills
For more fire safety tips visit the State Fire Marshal page of the Mississippi Insurance Department website at: www.mid.ms.gov or get tips on Twitter from @msfiresafe and @MSInsuranceDept.
2362 U.S. Hwy 11 Moselle
Moselle, MS 39459
(800) 844-9326
publicfile@wdam.com
(601) 544-4730EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.