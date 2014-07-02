On this day in History - July 2nd, 1881 - Charles Guiteau shoots President James Garfield.

Garfield was on his way to deliver a speech when Guiteau put one round across the President's arm and one into his back, both from behind. The bullet that went into Garfield's back was never located.

That bullet led to a series of illnesses that eventually killed Garfield in September of 1881. Garfield was the second President of the United States to be assassinated after Abraham Lincoln.

