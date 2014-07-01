July 1, Tuesday Evening Forecast

It'll be mostly sunny and hot for the remainder of the day. Make sure you take plenty of breaks if you have any outdoor activities planned.

Wednesday will be hot again with highs in the 90s. There will just enough instability to get a few storms to fire up, too. If storms develop a few could be severe. The main threats will be high wind and hail. The tornado threat will be quite low, but not zero, so we'll keep a close eye on that.

Thursday we have a lingering chance for a storm, but we'll be mainly dry – and hot again with highs in the 90s.