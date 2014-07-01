On this day in history - July 1st, 1942 - Axis forces attack Allied positions at El Alamein, Egypt.

The Panzerarmee Afrika under Erwin Rommel had pushed its way across North Africa, dominating the North African front of World War II. The First Battle of El Alamein was the first time the Nazi advance would be stopped in the desert.

The Allied forces were under the command of Claude Auchinleck. After First El Alamein, he would be replaced by Bernard Montgomery. The Second Battle of El Alamein would push the Germans back toward the west and away from the valuable Suez Canal.

When Second El Alamein ended in November of 1942, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill would say, "It may almost be said, 'Before Alamein we never had a victory. After Alamein we never had a defeat.'"