June 26, Thursday Evening Forecast

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
A doubledose of showers and thunderstorms will cruise through the Pine Belt thisafternoon and evening. Severe weather isn't anticipated, but storms may packheavy rains, gusty winds and small hail.

Friday willstart with showers and storms with more on the way in the afternoon. Severeweather isn't anticipated – just  a lot ofrain. Afternoon highs will be dictated by your access to sunshine. Most of uswill make it to the upper 80s.

Saturday we start the drying trend and then Sunday we start a warming trend. And things are going to get toasty.

By the time you start your next work week, temperatures will be hovering in the mid 90s with a heat index in the low 100s.

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

  • Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)
    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

