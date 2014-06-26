June 26, Thursday Evening Forecast

A doubledose of showers and thunderstorms will cruise through the Pine Belt thisafternoon and evening. Severe weather isn't anticipated, but storms may packheavy rains, gusty winds and small hail.

Friday willstart with showers and storms with more on the way in the afternoon. Severeweather isn't anticipated – just a lot ofrain. Afternoon highs will be dictated by your access to sunshine. Most of uswill make it to the upper 80s.

Saturday we start the drying trend and then Sunday we start a warming trend. And things are going to get toasty.



By the time you start your next work week, temperatures will be hovering in the mid 90s with a heat index in the low 100s.