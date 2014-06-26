Local designer creates Charlotte Hornets' new identity

Hattiesburg design company, RARE, teamed up with the Charlotte Hornets basketball team to reveal new court designs Thursday.
The floor features the newly designed hornet at center court, teal boarders, and purple free throw lanes.
Completion of the court signifies a transformation for Michael Jordan's team and was the final step in the process of becoming the Hornets once again.
Since the announcement last year, the hornets have worked to bring the logo to life by releasing each design as it was created. Jerseys for the team were released on June 19.
Rodney Richardson, owner of RARE, collaborated with Jordan to design the team's new identity.
Rare was founded in 1999, and is located in downtown Hattiesburg. The company is small in size but has worked for other major teams such as the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Rare has also worked locally with Southern Miss, Forrest General, Pine Grove, Plaid Rhino and Rainforest.
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>
The numbers don't lie for Southern Miss baseball. The Golden Eagles set the program record for regular season wins and dominated the Conference USA awards announced Tuesday.More >>
The numbers don't lie for Southern Miss baseball. The Golden Eagles set the program record for regular season wins and dominated the Conference USA awards announced Tuesday.More >>
2017 has been the best regular-season of baseball in the history of the 11th-ranked University of Southern Mississippi program, with the Golden Eagles winning a record 44 regular-season games and capturing the outright league championship.More >>
2017 has been the best regular-season of baseball in the history of the 11th-ranked University of Southern Mississippi program, with the Golden Eagles winning a record 44 regular-season games and capturing the outright league championship.More >>