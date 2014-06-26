PRCC offering nursing assistant course at night

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College

Applications will be accepted from July 1 to July 18 for a certified nursing assistant course at Pearl River Community College.

The course will meet from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday and Thursday, beginning Aug. 11 and ending Oct. 16, in the Nursing Building in Poplarville.

The cost of $600 includes the workbook and the fee for the state credentials examination; students must provide their own maroon uniform.

To receive an application, call Cheryl Frierson at 601 403-1113.

Prospective students must be 18 years old before the class begins, have a high school diploma or GED and pass a drug screen and one-step TB skin test at the student's expense and a background check.

Applicants will also be interviewed and must pay in full at the PRCC business office before class begins.For more information, telephone Frierson at 601 403-1113.