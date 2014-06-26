MS Power presented top industry safety performance awards

Transmission General Manager Steve Craig (center) accepts Mississippi Power's 2014 SEE Awards from S.E.E. Executive Director Jim Collins (left) and S.E.E. Assistant Director Scott Smith (right).

This is a news release from Mississippi Power





Mississippi Power received two major industry awards Wednesday at the annual meeting of the Southeastern Electric Exchange (SEE) – Top Total Company Safety Performance and Top Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Safety Performance.

For the second year in a row, Mississippi Power ranked first in Top Total Company Safety

Performance which is awarded to the company achieving the best (lowest) Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable incidence rate in reporting categories during 2013. In fact, last year's safety performance was so good, it was the company's second best OSHA recordable

incidence rate ever.

"Safety is one of the company's core values and that commitment is proven every day in our

results," Customer Services Organization Vice President Jeff Franklin said. "While it's important

for company leadership to be committed, achieving this milestone is a reflection of the

dedication our employees have to safety on and off the job."

This is the seventh time in the last nine years that Mississippi Power has received the best total company performance.

"Safety is ingrained in every aspect of Mississippi Power's culture, and I truly believe the reason we have continued to improve in our safety performance is because our employees make safety a priority for themselves and their coworkers every day," Franklin said.

SEE, an association of investor-owned electric utility companies, has tracked safety statistics for more than 30 years. Members submit safety stats to the SEE quarterly according to the OSHA 300A form. Based on the results of the SEE's final annual report after collecting, recording, calculating and reporting the statistics, the SEE recognizes the companies that distinguish themselves by achieving safety performance goals in both fleet safety and personnel safety.



