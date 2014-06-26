Palazzo Sports JCJC Jersey for Congressional Baseball Game

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) runs into the dugout following the end of an inning.

This is a news release from the Office of Steven Palazzo

Congressman Steven Palazzo, (MS-4), donned a Jones County Junior College baseball jersey for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity June 26.

"The Congressional Baseball Game is a proud tradition that I've participated in since I first came to Congress in 2011. It makes it that much more meaningful to be able to bring a little piece of South Mississippi to the game and represent local schools each year. This year I have an opportunity to tout JCJC's superior athletic and academic programs."

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity was first organized in 1909 as a match between Republican and Democrat Members of Congress. In previous years, Palazzo has worn the uniform of his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. Proceeds from this year's game will go to benefit three charities: The Washington Literacy Center, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Washington, and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.