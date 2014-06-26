First Seafood Festival at Little Black Creek - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

First Seafood Festival at Little Black Creek

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Little Black Creek Campground and Park is hosting its first Seafood Festival June 27-29 in Lumberton. 

The festival will have live music, food venders, fun jumps, and arts and crafts venders.

Fireworks will be featured after dark on Saturday. 

Admission for the festival is $5 per person and kids under six enter for free. 

The festival is 4-10 p.m., June 27; 10-10 p.m., June 28; 10-5 p.m., June 29. 

 

Powered by Frankly