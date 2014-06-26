On this day in history - June 26th, 1963 - President John F. Kennedy delivers his "Ich bin ein Berliner" speech in Berlin.
The speech expressed the United States' support for West Berlin after the Soviet Union built the Berlin Wall.
On the lighter side of the speech, some Germans interpreted what the President spoke in German as "I am a jelly doughnut," as a kind of pastry sold in Germany was referred to as a Berliner.
The day after the speech cartoons of talking doughnuts ran rampant across Germany.
