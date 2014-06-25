Half Shell Oyster House donates percentage of revenue to Children's Center

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi and Half Shell Oyster House

The Half Shell Oyster House in Hattiesburg is donating 10 percent of gross receipts collected between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday June 25 to The University of Southern Mississippi's Children's Center for Communication and Development.

The Children's Center is celebrating 40 years of service to children ages birth to 5 with a wide range of disabilies.

A United Way Agency, The Children's Center is a model clinical education program in the Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences that serves children and families, provides preprofessional training for university and college students, and provides staff development and support for practicing professionals.

For more information call Jayne Buttross, The Children's Center, 601.573.3200