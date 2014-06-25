Corvette stolen 33 years ago, turns up in Columbia

This is a news release from the Mississippi State Crime Lab



Tuesday, June 17th MBI Investigators recovered a 1979 Chevrolet Corvette that had been stolen in Detroit, Michigan in 1981. The car was located at a residence in Columbia, Mississippi. The investigation is on-going regarding the vehicle's history and whereabouts during the past three decades. MBI Agents have been working with Michigan State Police and developed information leading to the location of the vehicle in south Mississippi.

The original story broke from a Detroit TV station WXYZ. To view the story click here: http://www.wxyz.com/news/owner-finds-corvette-stolen-33-years-ago.

