June 25, Wednesday Evening Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms look likely this afternoon and evening. Some could last into the overnight hours, too.

Severe weather is a possibility, too. The main threats look to be high wind and hail. There is enough low-level torque that a brief spinup of a very weak tornado can't be ruled out either, though the threat is quite low.

Tomorrow, cloud cover and passing storms look possible again. Highs in the 80s. severe weather looks unlikely, but the strongest storms may pulse severe with the main threats being high wind and hail