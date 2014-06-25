JCJC hosts Mississippi Lions All-State Lions Band

Jones County Junior College is hosting the MS Lions All-State Band rehearsals and a free public concert July 2 before the band leaves for international competition in Toronto,Canada.

The public is invited to "Simple Gifts," a free concert, on Wednesday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bush Fine Arts Auditorium in addition to daily concert rehearsals in Ellisville.

The band will be representing Mississippi in a patriotic parade at the 97th International Convention Parade of Nations on July 3 through 9, 2014.

About 147 high school musicians from throughout Mississippi will be on the JCJC campus rehearsing.

The Mississippi Lion's Band has won an unprecedented ten times over the last 12 years and a total of 29 since 1951. In 2008 and in 2012, they decided not to attend international competition because of the distance and cost, and performed in Washington D.C. and Hawaii respectively, instead. This year the band will compete in the Lion's international parade in Canada. The Mississippi band has won more times than any other band in the world.