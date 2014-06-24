On This Day in History - June 24th, 1947 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

On This Day in History - June 24th, 1947 - Kenneth Arnold reports spotting a series of unidentified flying objects near Mount Rainier. Arnold was flying a small private plane when he alleged he clocked the UFO's at an estimated speed of 1,200 miles an hour. This sighting is significant because it is the first sighting after World War II to get coverage from national news outlets and wires. The Arnold case also led to popular use of the term "flying saucer." A short two weeks later, Roswell Army Air Field reported it captured a flying saucer in one of the world's most famous UFO incidents.

