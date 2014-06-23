Lake Terrace hosts 21st annual Senior Fair

The 21st annual Senior Fair is Tuesday at the Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg.

Senior Fair is an annual event to help get needed information about products and services to caregivers and seniors in the local area.

Over 55 exhibitors are contributing door prizes and refreshments to participants.

For more information please contact Suzie Jones at (601) 545-1805 or sjones@hattiesburgms.com.